Elsevier and LexisNexis collaborate to increase access to patent information in pharma and chemical R&D workflows

Elsevier, a provider of research publishing and information analytics, today announced a new collaboration with LexisNexis Legal & Professional to strengthen the existing patent coverage in Reaxys, its information solution for chemistry R&D. This integration gives companies and researchers access to the LexisNexis Intellectual Property patent content that powers LexisNexis PatentSight (Patent Analytics) and LexisNexis TotalPatent One (Patent Search) in their existing workflow. Relevant patents for pharma and chemical R&D will be retrieved from 105 patent offices, 141m patent documents, and 56 full-text authorities. The content expansion in Reaxys further cements its position as a comprehensive cheminformatics solution by ensuring companies and researchers do not miss key competitive intelligence insights.

Companies and researchers today are under immense pressure to innovate quickly and competitively. They need to answer a host of key questions: How is a given technology landscape evolving? Who else is working in the space? Where is the white space? Bringing together patent and biological/chemical R&D information in one interface makes it easier to review and researchers gain greater confidence in their decisions to accelerate R&D in pharma and chemicals.

“The competitive landscape of pharmaceuticals is more crowded than ever before: more than 80% of validated targets are being pursued by multiple companies. Therefore, staying on top of a research field and having up-to-date and comprehensive information about competitor activities is of extreme importance, said Dr. Ivan Krstic, head of Chemistry Solutions, Elsevier.

“Based on customers’ feedback, we built a clear path to enhance Reaxys coverage of critical intellectual property content and simplify the researcher’s workflow. Researchers have so many strategic decisions to make, they need deep insights to make informed choices. Working with LexisNexis Intellectual Property means that we can meet our number one goal to provide those deep insights and enable rapid advances in pharma and chemical R&D.”

Reaxys supports an enhanced competitive intelligence workflow with a user-friendly interface, relevant patent filters, ability to track and analyze data with the alert service, and export functions. In addition, cutting edge machine learning enables the accurate identification, extraction and curation of biological targets from the most relevant sources to support drug discovery workflows.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Elsevier to provide researchers the right IP content to address their evolving needs. By combining our content and technology with Elsevier’s, we help accelerate the time it takes to get safe and efficacious medications and chemical products to market,” said Marco Richter, global head of product, LexisNexis Intellectual Property solutions. “We understand the importance of key decisions such as when to protect your assets and how to establish a niche in a crowded IP landscape. Researchers require thorough, accurate and timely insights, which is why we are working with Elsevier to make data easier to discover and help researchers stay fully informed.”

This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Elsevier and LexisNexis and represents a step change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market. To find out more about the collaboration and patent coverage in Reaxys, please visit Reaxys.

Elsevier and LexisNexis are part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.