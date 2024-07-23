The global automation firm Emerson (NYSE: EMR) had announced a major update to its Ovation automation platform. Ovation 4.0 introduces a software-defined architecture designed to empower utilities in the power and water industries to tap data, new technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced operational excellence, reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

Ovation 4.0 integrates and delivers critical reliability, safety, production, and sustainability data across enterprises. The platform’s software-defined enhancements include a software-defined architecture, enhanced data integration capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness

Key features of Ovation 4.0

Emerson’s Ovation 4.0 update introduces a comprehensive suite of new features, including a grid edge ecosystem for managing distributed energy resources (DERs), supported by high-speed, localized computing. It employs pattern recognition and machine learning for asset optimization, alongside a new human-machine interface called Ovation View. The update also integrates Ovation Green renewable control software and introduces generative AI models for operational and maintenance guidance. Digital twin technology with AI models is also included, and users can access real-time monitoring and analytics through the Guardian digital customer experience. These features collectively aim to modernize and optimize power and water utility operations.

A future-oriented platform for utilities

Emerson’s Ovation 4.0 update is designed to address notable challenges faced by power and water utilities. The platform aims to help these utilities modernize their operations. By improving performance and availability, the update allows utilities to optimize their resources and meet growing energy needs more efficiently. A key feature is the ability to manage complex portfolios of diverse energy resources, including traditional and renewable sources. The platform’s enhanced data integration and analysis capabilities empower utilities to make more informed, data-driven decisions, potentially leading to improved operational efficiency and strategic planning. Furthermore, Ovation 4.0 places a strong emphasis on increasing plant safety, reliability, and sustainability, aligning with global efforts to create more resilient and environmentally friendly energy and water systems.