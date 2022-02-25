Enclosures isolate robotic and lab automation processes and equipment

EnviroMax Enclosures are specifically engineered to isolate robotic and lab automation processes and equipment while maintaining a safe working area. These enclosures provide either exhaust air systems or clean workstation environments. They are designed to isolate liquid-handling workstations, HPLC equipment sample weighing, high-throughput screening, powder handling and other lab automation processes.

The enclosures are engineered and built to exact customer size and design requirements. Systems can be engineered to maintain vented exhaust air, HEPA filtered supply air, or bio-containment enclosures. Sliding door accessibility can be from any or all of the four sides. A variety of accessories including support tables, work surfaces, lighting, electrical, plumbing and glove ports are available.

For more information, visit HEMCOcorp.com/enviro.html