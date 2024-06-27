As the world rapidly adopts 5G technology, with nearly 1.5 billion global subscriptions by the end of 2023, researchers are already rushingi to develop 6G, the next evolution of mobile networks. While China and the U.S. lead in terms of 6G patents , South Korean scientists remain a strong contender in the global race for 6G leadership.

South Korean scientists from the the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) highlighted their latest 6G research at the “6G Symposium Spring 2024” in Oulu, Finland. Their presentation, which ran from April 9 to 11, highlighted South Korea’s work on “service mesh” technology, a key component for future mobile networks. This work addresses communication challenges in complex network environments where numerous functions are created and removed dynamically, a key feature of the envisioned 6G architecture.

Unlike current 4G and 5G networks that rely heavily on dedicated hardware, 6G networks will use a more flexible, software-based approach. This shift aligns with global research efforts focusing on areas such as terahertz communications, Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS), and AI integrations.

A multifaceted strategy of service mesh

ETRI’s service mesh technology aims to solve critical chalenges in this new paradigm:

1. It reduces networking procedures by over 80%, significantly cutting communication delays.

2. The network structure is simplified, cutting the number of steps a data packet must take from 24 to just 4.

3. Business logic is separated from communication logic in network functions, allowing for more efficient signal processing.

These improvements could help lay the groundwork for realizing the performance expectations for 6G, which include speeds of several hundred gigabits per second and sub-millisecond latency in specific scenarios.

A foundation for future mobile networks

“This technology can serve as a foundation for future mobile networks, potentially enabling faster and more efficient communication services,” said Namseok Ko, head of ETRI’s Mobile Core Network Research Section, in a press release. “It brings us closer to the vision of 6G as an enabler for fully automated vehicles, immersive virtual reality, and even holographic communication.”

ETRI plans to expand and commercialize this technology through a project supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT. This research is part of the Ministry’s broader initiative on “International Cooperation Research on 6G Network Architecture and Core Technologies,” emphasizing the importance of global collaboration in advancing these complex systems.

As 5G adoption continues to accelerate, with projections of 5.3 billion global subscriptions by 2029, the groundwork laid by ETRI and other global researchers in 6G technology will be crucial. Their efforts are not only shaping the future of mobile communication but also addressing key challenges such as energy efficiency, security, and integration with emerging technologies.