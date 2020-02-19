February 2020 Includes the Global Funding Forecast Executive Summary

A fresh start for 2020

Welcome to the new R&D World! A lot has happened since the last print issue of this venerable brand hit your desks, and we are proud of the new look and feel of the publication.

Formerly known as simply, “R&D,” the brand was purchased out of bankruptcy by Cleveland-based WTWH Media late last year, and our editorial and event staff worked tirelessly to resurrect the R&D 100 Awards, the R&D 100 Conference, and the website, which has moved to rdworldonline.com. Now, with the new quarterly print publication debuting this month, we’re back at full strength.

This brand has a storied history, and I’m excited to be a part of this new chapter. We’re currently gearing up for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards, which open for nominations on March 2nd. New this year, there’s the regular deadline of May 1st (the submission fee is $450, same as in the past), and a late deadline of June 1st (the submission fee increases to $550). This will hopefully eliminate the moving deadlines many of you expressed that you didn’t like. To enter, visit: rd100.secure-platform.com/a anytime after March 2nd.

The R&D 100 Conference and Awards banquet will be held this November 4-5 in San Diego, so please mark your calendars now. We’d love to see you there, and are working to build out another great event, focused on learning, networking, and gaining new insights into the constantly evolving business of innovation.

In this issue, you’ll find our annual Global Funding Forecast, an industry mainstay for 61 years, and a key resource for industry, government, and academia. Retired

R&D editor Tim Studt has once again led the charge with this amazing piece of research — which really has no equal across the world of R&D. While the size of the GFF included in this issue is comparable to years past, we’ve listened to reader feedback, and will also be offering an expanded version of the report online. We’re calling this print version the GFF Executive Summary.

An expanded version, the full GFF, which is more than double the length, can be purchased at rdworldonline.com/gff.

Lastly, we’re starting the search for our R&D 100 judging panel in earnest. We had a stellar panel last year but are always looking for new blood. If you’d like to be considered, please drop me a note detailing your background to [email protected].