FLIR T865 thermal camera joins T-Series family with improved accuracy for various uses

The FLIR T865 is latest of the T-Series high-performance thermal cameras, and is built for electrical condition and mechanical equipment inspection, and for use in research and development applications. The T865 provides ±1.6° F (±1° C) or ±1% temperature measurement accuracy, a wider temperature range between -40 °F to 248 °F (–40 °C to 120 °C), and more on-camera tools for improved analysis.

With ±1 °C (±1.6 °F) or ±1% temperature measurement accuracy, professionals can more confidently inspect and assess equipment health regardless of the time between inspections or changes in environment conditions. By reducing measurement variation, companies can reliably prevent equipment breakdowns and outages in utility substations, power generation and distribution, data centers, manufacturing plants or facility electrical and mechanical systems. For those in research and development, the improved accuracy provides the temperature measurement detail required to eliminate any guesswork in research, science and design that uses the visualization of heat.

The T865 offers professionals versatility with portable and handheld fixed mount options for inside and outside work in harsh conditions, and multiple lens options to inspect objects both near and far. The available 6° telephoto lens provides the required magnification for those routinely inspecting the condition of small targets at a distance, such as overhead power lines.

For inspections through an IR window, the available 42° wide angle lens and on-camera transmission adjustment ensures safe and accurate measurement of targets within enclosures. For those needing even more detail of small componentry, the available macro lens, along with the new macro-mode, provides 2x magnification compared to the standard lens. Further, the 640 x 480 detector resolution, offering 307,200 pixels or the UltraMax 1280 x 960 resolution, offering up to 1,228,800 pixels in FLIR Thermal Studio Standard and Thermal Studio Pro, allows professionals to see images clearly.

For research and development applications, when the T865 is connected to a preferred operating system with FLIR Research Studio installed on camera, an intuitive interface provides the ability to record and evaluate thermal data from multiple cameras and recorded sources simultaneously. The data can then be saved and shared in workspaces to more easily collaborate with colleagues, saving time and reducing the potential for misinterpreted data due to missing information.

For more information on the T865, please visit flir.com/t865.