Fusion Antibodies joins Eurofins Discovery to support preclinical drug discovery research

Fusion Antibodies, a specialist in pre-clinical antibody discovery, engineering and supply for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications, announces that is has entered into a commercial collaboration with Eurofins, a Eurofins Scientific SE group company; a provider of products and services to the drug discovery industry.

As leading global innovation-driven and customer-focused providers of antibody development services, Fusion Antibodies and Eurofins share common values in the culture of collaboration and the pursuit of scientific excellence and together, they aim to provide laboratories worldwide with high-quality, cost-effective and efficient services that work seamlessly with one another to support biotherapeutic discovery.

Under the agreement, Fusion Antibodies will provide comprehensive pre-clinical antibody development services from discovery, engineering and critical reagent supply to Eurofins so that together they can provide a complete workflow solution for busy researchers. This includes Fusion Antibodies services for antibody generation, characterization, sequencing, engineering and expression, and Eurofins Discovery’s in vivo and in vitro services, such as efficacy models, bioanalytical services, biomarker development, phenotypic assays and safety assessment.

“We are delighted to enter into this commercial collaboration with Eurofins which leverages the respective expertise of both partners, delivering on both our strategic objectives as well as providing a full client service package, Eurofins is an established global provider of testing and laboratory services, and this partnership is a natural fit with Fusion’s mission to enable pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to develop innovative products in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Dr Richard Jones, CEO of Fusion Antibodies.

“This partnership brings together two world leaders in their respective fields and will enable scientists to focus on their research while our services ensure efficient and robust results. I look forward to working closely with colleagues at Eurofins Discovery throughout 2021 and beyond,” said Dr Julie Gormley, business development director of Fusion Antibodies.

The collaboration between Fusion Antibodies and Eurofins Discovery will last for an initial two-year period and is a commitment to provide scientific expertise, next-generation technology and guidance to accelerate the delivery of the best possible antibody against a broad range of targets and therapeutic areas into the clinic.