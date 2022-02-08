Genetic analyzer brings advanced capabilities to Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis

Capillary electrophoresis (CE), which enables Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis, is an important tool for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery. To further enable customers’ cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer.

“Labs around the world rely on Applied Biosystems’ CE-based instruments for gold-standard Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis data,” said Kay Eron, vice president and general manager of capillary electrophoresis, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As Thermo Fisher celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the Applied Biosystems brand, we will continue to invest in CE technology as a core platform in our sequencing portfolio. We designed the SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzers with our customers in mind, offering a simplified, more efficient workflow, multiple applications and an exceptional level of accuracy to advance their research.”

Building on Applied Biosystems technology, the new mid-throughput genetic analyzer introduces design and technological advancements for enhanced flexibility, usability and connectivity. The instrument has increased plate capacity and may be loaded at any time without cancelling or waiting for a run to complete, improving sample throughput, walk-away capacity and scheduling flexibility.

The system’s advanced Wi-Fi connectivity enables users to remotely set up and monitor runs, as well as to facilitate streamlined data transfer, analysis and scientific collaboration. The SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer is also the first CE-based instrument with remote servicing capabilities for faster issue resolution.

“The SeqStudio Flex analyzer is the most intuitive and flexible sequencer we have ever used,” said Peter Böhm, MSc, chief biomedical laboratory scientist for the department of clinical genetics at Righospitalet, a large, specialized hospital in Denmark. “Our work researching genetic diseases relies on fast turn-around times, high data quality and easy connection to equipment specialists during troubleshooting. The SeqStudio Flex package has it all.”

To learn more about the Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzers, visit thermofisher.com/seqstudioflex.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.