Hemco’s Containment Control System protects samples from contamination

The “CCS” Containment Control System, from Hemco, is engineered to safely contain and control airborne particulate from sampling procedures. Dispensing from drums and weighing operations are typical applications. Drums or equipment can be easily rolled into the enclosure through the strip curtain entrance. Both the process and surrounding environment are protected from contamination. A downward flow of HEPA filtered air maintains a cleanliness level at drum or working height while all exhaust air exits out through HEPA filters in the rear wall. The interior is under slight negative pressure to ensure that no contaminant escapes out of the enclosure.