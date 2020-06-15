Hemco’s emergency safety shower decontamination booth

When time is of the essence, after an exposure to a hazardous chemical substance, any delay, even for a few seconds, can result in serious injury. Emergency showers must be located 10 seconds from hazardous work zones, as required by ANSI and OSHA.

HEMCO Decontamination Booths are fully assembled and ready for installation to water supply and waste systems. The molded one-piece seamless shower is made of chemical-resistant fiberglass and is pull-rod activated with a push handle eye/face wash for immediate drenching of the exposed person. The shower is equipped with frosted front strip curtains, interior grab bars, raised deck grating and a bottom or rear drain outlet. Compliant with ANSI and OSHA requirements.

