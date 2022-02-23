Holo-Blister, an anti-counterfeiting system for pharmaceutical blister-packs, gets patents in U.S. and Europe

Holographyx has recently been granted a U.S. patent for its Holo-Blister product along with a European Patent for the development of this cost-effective method to apply holograms to the back of blister packs using conventional heat-seal blister packaging equipment. Holo-Blister holograms have been designed so that they will only be visible behind each pill/capsule cavity on the back of each blister pack, thereby allowing the printing of dosage and marketing information on the area surrounding the pill/capsule recess.

The size of the worldwide market for counterfeit pharmaceuticals has been estimated to be as much as $200 billion annually. Although anti-counterfeiting measures such as “track and trace” can be used to distinguish legitimate pharmaceutical products from counterfeits, these systems require consumers to go on-line to validate each of their pharmaceutical purchases. Blister-packaging utilizing Holo-Blister provides consumers with the ability to visually validate the authenticity of their purchases instantly with the use of custom holograms that, prior to the development of Holo-Blister, would be extremely difficult to manufacture and apply.

Holographyx has been working with the Hazen Paper Company in cooperation with Uhlmann Packaging on the development, testing and introduction of Holo-Blister.