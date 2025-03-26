How might Musk’s $30B Microsoft pact reshape the AI supercomputing landscape?

The data center at the heart of the pact is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Microsoft, OpenAI’s primary financial pillar historically, is joining forces with vocal rival and litigant Elon Musk on a $30 billion data center project for Musk’s xAI startup. The deal could see an additional $70 billion in debt financing, potentially mobilizing up to $100 billion total. Musk, who is an original co-founder of OpenAI, left following disputes surrounding its direction and is now suing the company over its transition to a for-profit model

This Microsoft-xAI alliance, also involving investment giants BlackRock and UAE-based MGX (an Abu Dhabi sovereign fund), underscores the complex relationships Microsoft is navigating within the AI landscape. The partnership, now named the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) with NVIDIA as a technical advisor, aims to build massive “AI Factories,” as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls them. This happens even as xAI rapidly expands its own “Colossus” supercomputer to power its series of Grok chatbot models, an effort Microsoft now indirectly supports.

While OpenAI pursues its separate, even larger $500 billion Stargate data center project with partners like SoftBank, Oracle, and also MGX, Musk’s xAI gains momentum through the AIP.

In related news, Musk is presently defending an attempt to dismiss a suit against Microsoft and OpenAI in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, Oakland Division. Microsoft has moved to dismiss claims against it in the case.

Microsoft’s strategic hedging in the AI arms race

Redmond, Washington–headquartered company’s involvement with xAI highlights its multifaceted AI strategy. While remaining heavily invested in OpenAI, Microsoft is hedging its bets. It continues developing its own in-house models (like the MAI series) under its Microsoft AI division, now led by DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman. Partnering with xAI provides Microsoft with several strategic advantages: it secures access to additional compute capacity, gains insights into xAI’s distinct and rapid infrastructure approach, and diversifies its AI model portfolio. This diversification mitigates risks associated with over-reliance on OpenAI and positions Microsoft to benefit regardless of which AI lab ultimately leads.

Furthermore, Microsoft is actively facilitating the integration of xAI’s technology into its ecosystem. It has showcased how Grok can plug into its Semantic Kernel SDK alongside Azure OpenAI services, potentially making xAI models readily available to developers and enterprises via Azure. This move ensures Microsoft drives Azure cloud revenue irrespective of the underlying model’s origin. Demonstrating this platform-agnostic approach, Microsoft is even testing xAI and Anthropic’s models (among others) as potential alternatives within products like GitHub Copilot.

The scale of xAI’s infrastructure ambitions

The Legal Background: Musk vs. OpenAI While Microsoft forms new partnerships with Elon Musk’s xAI, a significant legal battle continues in the background. Court documents reveal case 4:24-cv-04722-YGR in the Northern District of California where Musk, X.AI Corp, and Shivon Zilis are suing OpenAI, Samuel Altman, and Microsoft. The lawsuit centers on allegations that OpenAI abandoned its nonprofit mission, with the court noting “Defendants’ abuse of the charitable form for commercial advantage is fundamentally anticompetitive.” The case is set for expedited proceedings focusing on breach of charitable trust and contractual claims, with trial scheduled for December 2025.

The scale of compute involved in ventures like xAI’s Colossus initiative, now supported by the AIP, is immense. This effort involves massive infrastructure builds, including major facilities identified in Memphis and Atlanta. In particular, the Memphis site already wields 200,000 GPUs (a mix of H100 and H200 models), as Nextbigfuture notes. Colossus ultimately plans to scale beyond one million GPUs.

Presently, the Atlanta facility houses roughly 12,448 GPUs, mostly H100s. Achieving the million-GPU goal implies hardware costs potentially exceeding $30 billion just for the GPUs (given NVIDIA H100/H200 prices range from $27,000-$40,000 each), before factoring in networking, power, storage, and facilities. The rapid deployment capabilities are also noteworth. a SuperMicro white paper details how Colossus scaled to 100,000 H100 GPUs in just 122 days. Microsoft’s participation in AIP grants it influence and access related to this significant build-out.

Overcoming infrastructure challenges in building ‘AI factories’

The energy demands of these AI factories present challenges that extend beyond technology. As of November 2024, the Memphis Colossus facility operated with 8 MW from the grid, supplemented by 14 temporary mobile generators providing an additional 35 MW. xAI has also secured approval from TVA for a substantial 150 MW power allocation for future expansion, equivalent to the electricity needs of tens of thousands of homes. To address short-term power needs, xAI deployed mobile generators from Voltagrid. The company has incorporated Tesla Megapacks for grid stability while investing $24 million in a new substation that will eventually enable the full 150 MW capacity.

This project will likely boost local economies through job creation and tax revenue, but it may also strain local power grids. To address these power requirements, the AIP explicitly includes dedicated ‘energy projects,’ partnering strategically with suppliers like NextEra Energy and GE Vernova to develop high-efficiency technologies and integrate diverse energy sources. This energy focus reflects a priority for Microsoft and its partners as AI compute demands continue to grow at a rapid clip.

Energy companies GE Vernova and NextEra Energy are collaborating with AIP to develop “diverse energy solutions” for the data centers, focusing on high-efficiency technologies

Cooling these dense GPU clusters is another major hurdle. While the Atlanta site uses more conventional air-cooled H100s, the Memphis facility employs liquid cooling. xAI has also made distinct infrastructure choices, such as deploying Ethernet at scale (400 GbE, using NVIDIA BlueField-3/Spectrum-X) instead of the more traditional Infiniband, using all-flash storage, and implementing custom liquid cooling.

xAI’s differentiators

Beyond infrastructure, xAI seeks to differentiate itself technically and philosophically. A key potential advantage is xAI’s access to real-time data from X (formerly Twitter). Unlike rivals often relying on static datasets, Grok integrates live social media feeds for up-to-the-second knowledge, a feature Gizmodo has highlighted. Upon release, Musk called Grok the best AI model to date . It has scored competitively, but has not universally eclipsed rivals.

The Microsoft-xAI alliance also intensifies the competition for other major players heavily reliant on large-scale compute:

Google DeepMind: Continues tap Google’s in-house infrastructure (including TPUs and large models) but faces pressure from the rapid capital infusion into rivals like xAI and Anthropic. Google DeepMind just released its Gemini 2.5 model.

Continues tap Google’s in-house infrastructure (including TPUs and large models) but faces pressure from the rapid capital infusion into rivals like xAI and Anthropic. Google DeepMind just released its Gemini 2.5 model. Meta: Remains a substantial presence with its own large AI infrastructure (like the AI Research SuperCluster announced in 2022) and an open-source focus (Llama series).

Remains a substantial presence with its own large AI infrastructure (like the AI Research SuperCluster announced in 2022) and an open-source focus (Llama series). Anthropic: Has heavy backing from Amazon (receiving commitments totaling $8 billion). The Microsoft-xAI deal creates a stronger multi-pronged challenge from the Microsoft ecosystem.

On openness and Microsoft’s calculated gamble

The current AI landscape reveals a dichotomy: while gestures toward openness exist (xAI’s Grok-1 release with plans to open source Grok-2, Meta’s Llama series), they occur alongside consolidation of the underlying computing power in massive “AI Factories.” The trillion-dollar question remains whether model openness truly democratizes AI when the essential infrastructure demands investments only tech giants, sovereign wealth funds, and major financial institutions can muster through alliances like AIP.

This supercomputing arms race aims to position infrastructure as the ultimate competitive moat while organizations like DeepSeek release open-source models that offer performance rivaling recent models from big-spending U.S. companies. Microsoft’s hedged approach, historically backing the largely closed OpenAI, supporting the partially-open xAI, and developing its own models is a calculated strategy in this complex environment. It acknowledges that while base models might be shared, the true advantage increasingly may lie in the scale, efficiency, and sustainability of the underlying AI Factories.