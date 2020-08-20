Introducing the FLIR A6780 mid and longwave thermal cameras

The ability to accurately measure thermal events over a wide range of targets and temperatures is vital for industrial, military and manufacturing research and development applications. Today FLIR introduced the FLIR A6780 in two models, the A6780-MWIR (midwave infrared) and A6780-LWIR (longwave infrared) camera systems to make those tasks easier to execute.

The new cooled thermal imaging cameras feature manual and motor-focus lens options, offering the flexibility required to maximize the number of measurement pixels on the area of interest regardless of size and distance. Featuring 327,680-pixel (640 x 512) resolution MWIR or LWIR detectors, the new A6780 models offer a suite of lens options from the 200 mm telephoto lens to the 3X microscope lens, which can achieve a 5 micron-per-pixel spatial resolution on extremely small targets.

These systems also feature short exposure times, advanced synchronization options and high-speed windowed frame rates to ensures researchers will always capture meaningful thermal data. The internal three-position warm filter wheel mechanism further empowers users to quickly switch between standard and high temperature ranges with a click of a button, eliminating the need to manually change neutral density filters.

In addition, a single standard gigabit ethernet connection allows the control of all camera features and thermal data streaming into FLIR Systems’ Research Studio software running on PC, Mac or Linux. The workflow of Research Studio is easy to comprehend and allows researchers to quickly and efficiently display, record and analyze accurate thermal data from the A6780 in any one of the available 22 languages.

For more information, visit flir.com/A6780-MWIR or flir.com/A6780-LWIR.