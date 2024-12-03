Researchers at the Korea Institute of Machinery & Materials (KIMM) say they have developed a magnetic 3D printing system for motor fabrication that eliminates the need for traditional molds. While the team claims successful performance validation, the results to date are only shared in a press release, which notes the development of an “all-encompassing technological solution covering design, materials, processes, and equipment for magnetic material 3D printings.”

Technical methodology and implementation

Reported performance metrics 500W motor class demonstrated

Output density >2.0 kW/L reported

No comparative efficiency metrics provided

Manufacturing time and material costs not specified

Durability and thermal performance data not included

Development roadmap

The research team indicates plans to expand into additional industrial applications and integrate their approach with other functional material printing techniques. “Moving forward, we plan to expand into advanced industrial fields by integrating this with 3D printing technologies for high-functional materials,” said Taeho Ha, Ph.D. of KIMM in the press release. Technical challenges remain around scalability, cost-effectiveness at production volumes, and material optimization.

The KIIM researchers’ approach combines specialized magnetic material printing equipment with custom motor designs, focusing on axial flux motor configurations. The researchers indicated their process allows for more complex magnetic structures compared to traditional laminated or powder-formed motors, though specifics of the material formulation and printing parameters are not disclosed. The team reports demonstrating a 500W-class motor with an output density exceeding 2.0 kW/L, though they did not share comparative benchmarks against conventional manufacturing methods.The demonstrated results include a working prototype motor in the 500 W class, with claimed benefits in design flexibility and material efficiency compared to traditional manufacturing. However, several key validation metrics are not addressed, including: manufacturing repeatability, thermal performance, efficiency across operating conditions, and long-term durability. While the researchers project applications in robotics, mobility, and medical devices, specific performance requirements for these applications and how the current prototype meets them are not detailed.