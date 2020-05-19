Laird Thermal Systems launches the next generation eco-friendly recirculating chillers

Laird Thermal Systems has released its next generation of eco-friendly recirculating chillers for precise temperature control of analytical, medical and industrial equipment. The Nextreme Recirculating Chiller platform features high-quality components, environmentally friendly refrigerants, low-noise components and a user-friendly operator interface at a standard price. The new chiller utilizes high-performance variable speed motors for noise reduction, lower room heat input and reduced energy consumption by up to 50% compared to conventional compressor-based systems.

The Nextreme Recirculating Chiller platform is designed with a semi-open coolant system which offers several advantages including decreased bacterial growth and evaporation while still being easy to maintain. The chiller utilizes high-quality components that minimize downtime and features sensor instrumentation that provides system status and the ability to integrate predictive maintenance / failure analysis. By using environmentally friendly R513A refrigerant, it delivers similar performance with less than half the Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) refrigerants.

"The Nextreme Chiller line is designed for OEMs, laboratories and research universities that need an energy-efficient chiller versatile enough to support the cooling needs of their entire equipment installation," said Greg Ducharme, Product Director at Laird Thermal Systems. "Laboratory technicians, R&D engineers and equipment operators will appreciate the quiet, maintenance-free operation of the system, knowing it also has a lower environmental impact due to its refrigerant type and reduced energy consumption."

The Nextreme Recirculating Chiller platform cools well below ambient temperature and offers temperature stability of ±0.1°C of the designated temperature. The Nextreme Chiller Series is available with three standard cooling capacities including 1800 W, 2800 W and 5000 W models.

An RS-232 / RS-485 communications interface offers complete control integration of the chiller into a higher-level assembly control system where users can remotely request data or send setpoints to the chiller using communication commands. The LCD touchscreen display allows users to easily control temperature setpoints, coolant type, flow and alarm setting. The Nextreme Chiller platform offers several optional features to meet unique application requirements such as flow control and measurement, coolant filtration, high purity plumbing and more.