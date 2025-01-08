Leica Biosystems, a provider of anatomic and digital pathology solutions, has announced a strategic investment in Indica Labs, a company specializing in AI-powered digital pathology software. The collaboration aims to advance AI-enabled companion diagnostics (CDx) and support breakthroughs in biomarker analysis for cancer and other conditions.

As part of the agreement, Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs will develop a digital pathology platform that combines Leica Biosystems’ Aperio scanner technology with a customized version of Indica Labs’ HALO AP image management software. The platform, offered exclusively by Leica Biosystems, will support primary diagnosis onsite and remotely. It will also enable the integration of AI applications through open interfaces (APIs) and include a marketplace for AI tools from Leica Biosystems, Indica Labs, and third-party developers.

The companies plan to offer the HALO Link platform to laboratories that require Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) workflows. The platform will provide browser-based image management features designed for secure collaboration among distributed teams.

Advancing companion diagnostics with AI

The partnership will integrate Indica Labs into Leica Biosystems’ CDx development program. This program, which works with pharmaceutical companies globally to expand patient access to cancer therapies, will focus on next-generation AI-enabled assays to identify complex biomarker expressions that are difficult to detect through conventional methods.

Leica Biosystems operates its CDx program through its Centers for Enabling Precision Medicine in the U.K. and the U.S. The collaboration with Indica Labs aims to enhance computational pathology capabilities in this space.