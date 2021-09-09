Lonza to present free webinar on how laboratories can maximize efficiency

On September 21, Lonza will host a free 30-minute webinar to discuss how quality control (QC) laboratories can maximize efficiency for reduced costs and time-to-results by combining Lonza’s MODA-EM Software and the Growth Direct System from Rapid Micro Biosystems. Webinar attendees will also have the chance to engage with the expert presenters in a live Q&A session following the webinar.

For QC organizations looking to realize the laboratory of the future, digitalization of information and automation of processes is key. However, many of today’s laboratories are still heavily reliant on cumbersome and paper-based manual workflows. With automation, QC laboratories can eliminate costly human error and inconsistency while accelerating workflows, minimizing repeats and unlocking real-time access to data.

Lonza’s MODA-EM Software was developed to facilitate paperless execution across QC processes, delivering on-demand reporting, trending, and visualization capabilities to allow in-depth process analysis and ad hoc queries. The Growth Direct System overcomes the challenges of subjective enumeration, repetitive sample analysis and error-prone recordkeeping through novel growth-based technologies and advanced robotics automation.

During the webinar titled “An Automated Integrated QC Laboratory – MODA-EM Software & Growth Direct System,” Dustin Moses, product strategist at Lonza, and Kham Nguyen, director of Global Validations at Rapid Micro Biosystems will discuss:

The critical importance of automation for QC Microbiology

An overview of the Growth Direct System

How data is effectively exchanged between Lonza’s MODA-EM Software and the Growth Direct System

The benefits of integrating these technologies

An Automated Integrated QC Laboratory – MODA-EM Software & Growth Direct System:

Speakers:

Dustin Moses, product strategist, Lonza Bioscience Solutions

Kham Nguyen, director of Global Validations, Rapid Micro Biosystems

Moderator:

Sinéad Cowman, Global Business Development & Marketing Manager – Informatics, Lonza Bioscience Solutions

