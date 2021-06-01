Managing the demands of data logging, 16 channels at a time

MadgeTech, a leading manufacturer of data loggers worldwide, is known for its innovations in wireless technology, cloud services and real-time monitoring. Recently, MadgeTech introduced the X-Series, comprised of three-dozen multi-channel data loggers for the measurement and recording of temperature, voltage and current.
The new series features several significant improvements, including the flexibility to disable channels to enhance memory capacity, the elimination of an interface cable, and a faster download speed. MadgeTech envisions that the X-Series will bring enhanced versatility to more researchers and developers across a broader range of applications and industries — from automotive to food to medical.
Sponsored content by MadgeTech
