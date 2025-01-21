MAVERICK is a platform designed specifically for biologists, using Raman spectroscopy to streamline bioprocess development and optimization. It offers out-of-the-box capabilities for real-time monitoring of variables like glucose, lactate, and biomass, all through an intuitive touchscreen interface. This platform supports automation, remote access, and compliance with cGMP standards for pharmaceutical industry applications. While Raman spectroscopy is not new, MAVERICK transforms its application by offering a turnkey offering that simplifies bioprocess workflows, accelerating drug development and enhancing data science efforts. Traditionally, configuring Raman spectroscopy for bioprocesses required costly equipment, extensive customization, and a steep learning curve. MAVERICK eliminates these barriers with its pre-configured system, reducing time and expense by incorporating a novel de novo model for immediate bioprocess analysis. This platform is designed to bridge the gap between research and application, enabling pharmaceutical developers to scale efficiently from pilot production to full GMP production while improving predictive modeling for better product quality and yield.