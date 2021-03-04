Miele Lab glassware washers earn ACT Label certification

Miele Professional, a manufacturer of high-quality commercial and industrial appliances, announces that two of its machines – the Miele PG 8583 and PG 8593 glassware washers – have both earned the coveted ACT Label from My Green Lab, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a culture of sustainability in science. Miele is the only glassware washer manufacturer to have achieved ACT Label certification. Both ACT Label-certified Miele machines will be on display at Pittcon 2021, taking place virtually from March 8-12.

“Sustainability has always been a core value of Miele’s family-owned company and the foundation of our 121-year-old business and success,” said Glenn Liacouras, regional managing director - U.S., Canada, Australia, Miele Professional. “We recognize that scientists, procurement specialists and sustainability directors across North America are working together to make sustainable product procurement in labs a reality, and we see an incredible opportunity to reduce the environmental impact of labs through smarter equipment. My Green Lab’s vision for an eco-nutrition label is making sustainable purchasing decisions easier every day, and we’re incredibly proud to earn ACT Label certification for our machines.”

The ACT acronym represents Accountability, Consistency and Transparency, and much like nutrition labels, the ACT label shows how products 'rate' in sustainability-related categories. The Miele PG 8583 glassware washer has been given an Environmental Impact Factor of 72.5, and the Miele PG 8593 glassware washer has an Environmental Impact Factor of 76.6. The Environmental Impact Factor is a sum of verified information on a product's energy consumption, water use and end-of-life.

Miele’s PG 8583 glassware washer already achieved ACT Label certification in 2019, and has now been recertified, following My Green Lab’s rigorous testing process. The ACT Label is valid on both machines through March 2023.

“As a leader in manufacturing high-efficiency laboratory equipment, we are excited to see Miele Professional not only renew its commitment to providing Accountability, Consistency and Transparency to their consumers but expand the number Miele products with this distinction,” said James Connelly, My Green Lab’s CEO.

My Green Lab is widely recognized as a leader in developing nationally recognized-standards for laboratories, bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations.

Miele Professional’s full portfolio of laboratory glassware washers are suitable for service in labs dedicated to clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, food and beverage, specialty and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, environmental testing, general industrial, education and medical research.

Miele Professional laboratory glassware washers are available for order by contacting an authorized manufacturer representative/dealer or reaching Miele Professional directly at 866.781.5053 or online at www.mieleusa.com/professional.