Mike McKee appointed as Dotmatics’ president to lead data-driven scientific research

Dotmatics, an Insightful Science company that provides scientific informatics software to drive the automation of lab data workflows and accelerate critical R&D discovery, announced the appointment of Mike McKee as its new President.

McKee is an experienced CEO with a demonstrated history of leadership in the technology industry. In his role, McKee will continue to accelerate the company’s growth, scale the global team with deep domain expertise, double R&D investments and lead integration efforts with Insightful Science’s thriving portfolio of scientific research and data solutions serving more than 1.5 million global scientists.

McKee takes over the helm of Dotmatics from founder, Stephen Gallagher, who will continue to focus on strategic growth initiatives involving investments, acquisitions and product expansion opportunities across the Dotmatics and Insightful Science ecosystem.

Most recently, McKee was the executive vice president and general manager of Insider Threat at Proofpoint (PFPT). Prior to this, McKee was the CEO of ObserveIT leading up to its purchase by Proofpoint for $225 million. During this tenure, he helped raise $40 million in venture funding, tripled revenues, converted the company to a subscription model and doubled the team headcount. Prior to ObserveIT, McKee led the award-winning Global Services and Customer Success organizations at Rapid7, a Bain Capital-backed security data and analytics company that went public in July 2015.

McKee’s other positions further underpin his technology track-record and include senior vice president, CAD Operations & Strategy, at PTC, a software company, CFO at HighWired.com, an e-commerce solution provider, and associate/analyst roles at Broadview Associates, McKinsey & Company and Goldman Sachs. He received a B.A. in economics and politics, cum laude, from Princeton University and a M.B.A., with honors, from Harvard Business School. McKee also played professional hockey for the Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche).

“I am extremely excited to join this very impressive company and team at the core of scientific innovation,” said McKee. “The impact of the transformation to data-driven scientific research that Dotmatics is spearheading cannot be understated — it will fuel the revolution of science that propels us to unimaginable new heights. I am honored to be a part of a company with the vision to make the world a healthier, cleaner and better place to live.”

Dotmatics is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, a global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies.

“On behalf of Insight Partners and the Dotmatics founders, Stephen Gallagher and Alastair Hill, I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the team,” said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. “He has proven critical skills in strategy, sales, customer success, operations and finance, and has a passion for building strong teams and an intense focus on driving customer value. We are beyond excited to have his leadership and experience to harness our current momentum and guide us into our next phase of growth.”

McKee is joining Dotmatics following a year of significant momentum. In March 2021, Dotmatics was acquired by Insightful Science. The combined company, which previously announced it will generate well over $100 million of ARR, forms the only end-to-end platform with the world’s leading chemistry and biology solutions serving the broadest set of scientific domains.

Recently the Company also announced the appointment of Michael Swartz, from PerkinElmer, as senior vice president Enterprise Product to lead enterprise product vision, strategy and roadmap. Dotmatics will continue to expand its leadership to support rapid growth.

For more information, visit dotmatics.com and insightfulscience.com.