MOBIE accelerates biotherapeutic drug development and multiomic biomarker discovery

MOBILion Systems has launched MOBIE, the first commercial High-Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) product that addresses characterization challenges faced during biopharmaceutical drug development and quality monitoring. MOBIE provides fast, efficient separations with superior resolution and reproducibility, faster, simpler method development and greater instrument uptime. This highly anticipated new technology will help accelerate and simplify the workflows of challenging analyte classes including peptides, proteins, lipids and glycans, with analysis times 5-60 times faster than conventional separation methods.

The driving technology behind MOBIE is the SLIM (Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation) technology originally invented by Richard D. Smith, Ph.D., at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). It provides an unprecedented capability to separate and identify molecular structures that can either be too time-consuming or even impossible to detect with established methods such as liquid chromatography (LC).

“MOBIE can not only separate and identify molecules other instruments fail to detect, but it achieves superior performance with rapid analysis times, more efficient analyte-agnostic workflows and more reproducible results, making it ideal for routine analysis,” said Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO of MOBILion Systems. “We are excited to be bringing this best-in-class product to biopharma and biomarker researchers.”

“In 2017, we set our goal to launch at ASMS 2021 in Philadelphia, even with the pandemic delaying ASMS this year, we remained true to the plan and achieved our goals. In 2020, we completed a successful beta launch, where MOBIE was shown to provide fast, efficient, high resolution critical quality attribute (CQA) monitoring and was beneficial for scientists working with complex and challenging analyte classes such as lipids and glycans. We hired our commercial team and are now ready to bring HRIM to our biopharma and research scientist customers more broadly,” added Darlene Murphy, VP of Commercial Operations, MOBILion Systems.

In 2018, MOBILion announced its partnership with Agilent Technologies to integrate its first HRIM system with Agilent’s 6500 line of Q-TOF Mass Spectrometers to provide a tool for pharmaceutical companies to develop safer and more effective biologic therapeutics, and aid academic researchers in discovering novel biomarkers. Earlier this year, MOBILion announced that it has joined forces with Protein Metrics to integrate with the BYOS biopharma software suite, delivering a full workflow solution with fast, easy data processing. The union of these platforms delivers on the promise of eliminating impediments to identifying and characterizing CQAs with the reliability, repeatability and speed required in modern biopharmaceutical organizations developing increasingly complex protein therapeutics.

“We are excited to be partnering with MOBILion to offer the first commercially available SLIM-based high resolution ion mobility–mass spectrometry instrumentation to researchers in need of faster and more powerful molecular separation, detection and identification capabilities,” says Sudharshana Seshadri, VP and GM of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. “Agilent’s Mass Spec Division has worked closely with MOBILion to ensure the combined HRIM-MS system delivers superior ion mobility separation performance together with superb mass spectral fidelity, along with the reliability and support necessary for broad practical application.”

