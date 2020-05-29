Modular Clean Labs provide quick, HEPA-filtered laboratory space

Modular Clean Labs feature an entire laboratory workspace, pre-engineered including the structure and the lab furniture/fume hoods to outfit the interior. They provide a cost-effective and time efficient modular construction design compared to traditional construction.

Modular Clean Labs wall panels have a white fiberglass surface for chemical resistance and excellent light reflectivity. Because of the modular construction, the structure can be easily assembled, modified in the future, or disassembled and moved if required.

Ceiling HEPA filtration is designed to meet needs from a cleaned-up area from the surrounding environment to class 1000 (ISO 6). Door, lighting and electrical options are provided as requested.

For more information, visit HEMCOcorp.com/modrms.html.