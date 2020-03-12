Modular Cleanlabs

Modular Clean Labs feature a modular construction design that is cost effective and time efficient compared to traditional construction. An entire laboratory workspace is pre-engineered including the structure and the lab furniture/fume hoods to outfit the interior.

Modular Clean Labs wall panels have a white fiberglass surface for chemical resistance and excellent light reflectivity. Because of the modular construction, the structure can be easily assembled, modified in the future, or disassembled and moved if required. Ceiling HEPA filtration is designed to meet needs from just a cleaned-up area from the surrounding environment to class 1000 (ISO 6). Door, lighting and electrical options are provided as requested.

Visit HEMCO at HEMCOcorp.com/modrms.html or call 800-779-4362.