Safely contain airborne particulate with CCS (Controlled Containment System)

CCS (Controlled Containment System Enclosures) are engineered to safely contain and control airborne particulate to and from sampling procedures. Dispensing from drums and weighing procedures are typical applications. Drums or equipment can be easily rolled into the enclosure through the strip curtain entrance. Both the process and surrounding environment are protected from contamination. A downward flow of HEPA filtered air maintains a cleanliness level at drum or working height while all exhaust air exits through HEPA filters in the rear wall at floor level. The interior is under slight negative pressure to ensure that no contaminant escapes out of the enclosure.

The CCS Enclosure locates directly on the existing floor. Optional roll & set casters are available for mobility, electrical and plumbing service fixtures, tables with work surfaces and enclosure floors are available. Shipped disassembled

