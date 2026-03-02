Laboratories chasing defensible PFAS data for U.S. drinking water compliance are dealing with a wave of challenges that makes the seemingly simple goal elusive. In addition to growing PFAS testing demand, other challenges include blank contamination, sloppy field handling, method deviations and reporting errors.

The EPA’s PFAS drinking water rule is live, requiring approved methods to hit trace-level limits on PFOA, PFOS and several other compounds, plus a hazard index for mixtures. In addition, water systems must disclose PFAS levels starting in 2027.

The regulation, however, might be in flux. The EPA is still defending and enforcing the 4.0 ppt limits for PFOA and PFOS. In May 2025 the agency announced plans to reconsider and potentially drop parts of the rule while holding onto the core PFOA and PFOS limits. The agency is moving to rescind and reconsider regulatory determinations and standards for four other PFAS, PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA (GenX), and PFBS, along with the Hazard Index for mixtures. In January 2026, the D.C. Circuit denied the EPA’s request to summarily vacate these four standards. As a result, the original 2024 rules technically remain in place while the EPA proceeds with a formal rulemaking process to rescind them, which is expected to take several months. Separately, EPA plans to finalize by spring 2026 a rule extending the PFOA/PFOS compliance deadline from 2029 to 2031.

For labs and buyers, the takeaway amidst the uncertainty is to prioritize flexibility. Buy or build systems that deliver the full current requirements today but let you add, drop or change targets later without a complete overhaul.

The regulatory see-saw: 2024–2026

The PFAS landscape has shifted from landmark regulation to intense legal volatility. While the EPA issued strict limits for six PFAS in April 2024, the agency moved to rescind four of those standards (PFNA, PFHxS, GenX, and PFBS) in May 2025. This move was projected to leave more than 30 million Americans served by water systems that exceed those original safety thresholds unprotected.

However, the “revocation” is not yet absolute. In January 2026, the D.C. Circuit Court denied the EPA’s motion to immediately vacate these standards. As of March 2026, the 2024 rules technically remain codified in 40 CFR Part 141 while the formal rescission process proceeds. For labs, this creates a “compliance trap”: you must continue testing for the full suite of chemicals to meet current legal requirements, even as the agency signals it may stop enforcing them within months.

The Safe Drinking Water Act PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation (NPDWR Subpart Z) is codified in 40 CFR Part 141 Subpart Z. The rule sets enforceable drinking-water standards and directly governs labs through required analytical methods and certification requirements.

The limits are 4 ng/L for PFOA and PFOS, 10 ng/L for PFHxS, PFNA and HFPO-DA, plus a Hazard Index of 1 for mixtures involving PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA and PFBS.

Method mandate and certification mandate. Subpart Z specifies that systems must measure regulated PFAS using SPE LC–MS/MS methods EPA 533 or EPA 537.1 version 2.0. It also requires analyses to be performed by labs certified by EPA or the State and requires annual performance evaluation (PE) samples with acceptance limits 70% to 130% of the true value (beginning June 25, 2024).

Trigger levels and monitoring escalation are built into the rule. Subpart Z defines “trigger levels” (for example, 2 ng/L for PFOA and PFOS; 5 ng/L for HFPO-DA, PFHxS, PFNA; Hazard Index trigger 0.5) that can drive quarterly monitoring requirements. This creates an operational demand for labs: they must reliably report concentrations at low ng/L levels and preserve accurate qualifiers and blanks because these results can change a system’s sampling burden.

Practical Quantitation Levels (PQLs) and reporting logic. The rule lists PQLs (for example: 4 ppt for PFOA and PFOS; 3 ppt PFHxS and PFBS; 4 ppt PFNA; 5 ppt HFPO-DA). EPA’s sampling and lab guidance further stresses that labs must establish laboratory-specific minimum reporting levels (MRLs) during initial demonstration of capability (IDC) and that MRLs must be less than or equal to the regulation’s PQLs.

Sampling and contamination control requirements are unusually explicit. EPA’s PFAS NPDWR collection and analysis guidance requires paired Field Reagent Blanks (FRBs) at each entry point, PFAS-free reagent water controls, and strict sample-receipt criteria (temperature, pH, chlorine). This is the single most important document auditors will use to challenge field-to-lab defensibility.

Regulatory change risk. EPA publicly announced in May 2025 a plan to keep PFOA/PFOS MCLs while reconsidering and rescinding standards for PFHxS, PFNA, HFPO-DA (GenX), and PFBS, along with the mixture Hazard Index. As of 2026-03-03, the codified Subpart Z text still includes the broader set and Hazard Index structures (so labs should treat them as active requirements unless and until rulemaking changes them).

Health Advisories remain stricter than MCLs and influence state actions and media narratives. EPA’s lifetime drinking-water health advisory levels are 0.004 ppt for PFOA, 0.02 ppt for PFOS, 10 ppt for GenX, and 2,000 ppt for PFBS (non-regulatory, but frequently cited in state rulemaking and litigation).

UCMR 5 remains a major driver of sample volume and public scrutiny. UCMR 5 requires monitoring of 29 PFAS and lithium in drinking water with sample collection 2023–2025, and EPA indicates the data will continue to be updated until reporting completes in fall 2026.

CERCLA hazardous substance designation affects environmental work (and indirectly testing demand). EPA designated PFOA and PFOS (including salts and structural isomers) as hazardous substances under CERCLA (Superfund), intensifying incentives for site investigation, wastewater/source tracking, and litigation-grade defensibility.

US FDA scope relevant to water testing

FDA regulates bottled water as a food and has increased PFAS transparency. In April 2025, FDA published final results from PFAS testing of domestic and imported bottled water collected at retail locations (2023–2024). For labs, the practical implication is reputational: PFAS methods and QA narratives increasingly cross from “environmental compliance” into “food safety/public health” contexts.

State-level PFAS limits and advisories

State PFAS standards remain a patchwork; many states adopted enforceable MCLs or action levels before the federal rule, and some maintain them alongside it. Three examples below illustrate common regulatory patterns: individual-analyte MCLs, summed standards, and health-advisory approaches.

New Jersey’s drinking water standards include MCLs of 14 ppt for PFOA, 13 ppt for PFNA, and 13 ppt for PFOS. Massachusetts sets a 20 ppt standard for the sum of six PFAS (PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, PFDA). New York adopted MCLs of 10 ppt each for PFOA and PFOS (2020).

Vermont has long used a 20 ppt drinking-water health advisory for the sum of five PFAS (PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFHpA, PFNA), illustrating summed-PFAS approaches that complicate lab reporting and uncertainty messaging. Connecticut uses PFAS Action Levels (non-regulatory guidelines) for multiple PFAS, updating them as toxicology evolves. Even without enforceable MCLs, these create soft compliance pressure in procurement and public communication.

International reference standards that matter for global coverage

European Union (Drinking Water Directive). EU Drinking Water Directive (EU) 2020/2184 sets parametric values of 0.50 µg/L for “PFAS Total” and 0.10 µg/L for “Sum of PFAS” (definitions specified in the directive). Member states must comply by 12 January 2026. For labs, the EU approach shifts emphasis from individual PFAS toward group-based compliance, which increases the analytical burden and pushes R&D interest in total organic fluorine proxies and HRMS suspect screening.

United Kingdom. UK guidance uses a 0.1 µg/L guideline value for the sum of 48 PFAS, with monitoring requirements for water companies (and a reporting expectation for exceedances) emerging as a practical regulatory driver.

Canada. Health Canada has published an objective for PFAS in drinking water expressed as 30 ng/L for the sum of 25 PFAS. This “class-like summed” approach makes accurate multi-analyte quantitation, consistent handling of non-detects, and harmonized QA/QC especially consequential.

Australia. Australia’s NHMRC updated its PFAS guidance (finalized June 2025), emphasizing that conventional treatment is mostly ineffective for key PFAS; GAC, anion exchange, and high-pressure membranes are the viable approaches. Updated guideline values are sharply lower than earlier guidance (PFOS 8 ng/L; PFHxS 30 ng/L; PFOA 200 ng/L; PFBS 1,000 ng/L). NHMRC did not derive a GenX guideline value and did not consider a total/sum grouped value feasible.

Analytical methods for PFAS in drinking and environmental waters

Method selection logic

For compliance-grade PFAS work, method selection is typically driven by the intersection of (a) matrix, (b) regulatory acceptability, and (c) trace-level defensibility. The US drinking-water rule anchors compliance testing to EPA 533 and EPA 537.1 (v2.0), with limited flexibility. Environmental (non-potable) waters, soils, biosolids, and tissues commonly adopt EPA 1633A as a recommended multi-matrix method, even where it is not yet federally required for Clean Water Act compliance.

A crucial operational nuance: EPA’s PFAS NPDWR guidance prohibits labs from making “creative” alterations to preservation, QC, or extraction beyond the flexibilities described within the approved methods. That means any throughput-driven workflow change must be defended as an allowed flexibility, validated via IDC, and documented with change control.

EPA Method 537.1 for drinking water

EPA Method 537.1 is an SPE LC–MS/MS method for selected PFAS in drinking water. It specifies a 250 mL water sample extracted using an SPE cartridge containing polystyrene divinylbenzene (SDVB) and eluted with methanol prior to LC–MS/MS analysis. The analyte list includes commonly regulated PFAS such as PFOA, PFOS, PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS, and HFPO-DA (GenX component) among others.

For detection performance, Method 537.1 reports single-lab LCMRLs spanning 0.53–6.3 ng/L across analytes and provides detection limits and LCMRLs in reagent water (for example, PFOA detection limit shown at 0.53 ng/L in the method’s Table 5). These values are method- and instrument-dependent but set a defensible benchmark for procurement and validation.

EPA Method 533 for drinking water and short-chain coverage

EPA Method 533 is a drinking-water SPE LC–MS/MS method using isotope dilution and anion exchange SPE, designed to measure select PFAS and complement Method 537.1. Its analyte list includes HFPO-DA and multiple shorter-chain and emerging PFAS (including isomer summing when applicable). EPA explicitly frames Methods 533 and 537.1 as a combined toolkit: “Using EPA Methods 533 and 537.1… laboratories can effectively measure 29 PFAS in their drinking water.”

EPA Method 1633A for environmental waters, solids, biosolids, and tissue

EPA Method 1633A (December 2024) is a multi-matrix LC–MS/MS method developed by EPA in collaboration with DoD. EPA’s method notice states that 1633A does not require its use for Clean Water Act compliance monitoring at the federal level unless promulgated via rulemaking (e.g., under 40 CFR Part 136), but EPA recommends it as the only PFAS method validated in multiple laboratories for aqueous matrices including wastewater, surface water, groundwater, and landfill leachate, and for soils/sediments/biosolids and fish/shellfish tissue.

For an R&D editor, 1633A bridges regulatory drinking-water PFAS and site assessment/source tracking work. It is also the method most likely to anchor future NPDES and industrial monitoring standardization if promulgated into compliance rules.

ISO methods relevant to EU/UK-aligned PFAS testing

Two ISO methods are frequently referenced in international PFAS water testing programs:

ISO 21675:2019 defines an SPE LC–MS/MS method for selected PFAS in non-filtered waters (including drinking water, natural waters, and wastewater) below 2 g/L solid particulate material. ISO 25101:2009 defines an LC–MS/MS method to determine linear PFOS and PFOA isomers in unfiltered drinking, ground, and surface waters.

These ISO standards matter operationally because they give laboratories a globally recognizable framework when (a) serving EU/UK-aligned compliance work, (b) justifying method equivalency in tenders, or (c) building a harmonized SOP portfolio across regions.

LC–MS/MS versus GC–MS and HRMS in PFAS work

For ionic, low-volatility PFAS (most regulated drinking-water PFAS), LC–MS/MS in MRM mode is the compliance workhorse because it provides high selectivity at trace levels and maps directly to EPA methods. GC–MS approaches are more typical for volatile or semi-volatile PFAS precursors (for example some fluorotelomer alcohols) and are not the primary compliance route for the regulated ionic PFAS set.

High-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) platforms (QTOF/Orbitrap class) are increasingly used for suspect screening and discovery of unknown PFAS in environmental waters, but they generally complement rather than replace triple quadrupoles for routine compliance quantitation. Vendor platforms explicitly position HRMS for combined target quantitation and suspect screening workflows.