President Donald Trump’s budget request, released April 3, asks for major cuts to research funding at the National Science Foundation (NSF) while proposing $900 million to fund the construction of a new Antarctic research icebreaker.

In 2025, the NSF ended its lease of the RV Nathaniel B. Palmer icebreaker, which it had relied on to resupply bases and conduct marine research, and began planning a replacement. In 2024, the NSF began an auction for the $2 billion contract to complete the design and build the ship, which was later suspended.

Five Antarctic missions scheduled for 2025 and 2026 were left in limbo after the Palmer lease ended.

Now, separately from the NSF discretionary budget, the administration is asking for $900 million to fund the construction of a new icebreaker for the NSF’s Antarctic program, the first sign that the plans for the new icebreaker could be moving ahead again.

Even as the proposed funds for the new vessel provide tentative hope to Antarctic researchers, wider cuts cast doubts over the wider scientific community. Even if the ship is built, NSF may not be able to fund the research to use it. Researchers could find themselves with a brand new vessel, but without the money to deploy teams, purchase equipment or complete projects.

Trump highlighted the proposed funds in a four-page summary of the budget request, stating that the proposed budget would support “American maritime dominance.” Polar regions are important for global shipping routes, resources and defense.

The proposed fiscal year 2027 budget includes a 54% cut to the NSF’s baseline funding, reducing it from $9 billion to $4 billion. Fellowships and scholarship programs are also facing steep proposed cuts.

The funding for the icebreaker emphasizes the administration’s focus on projects that directly align with national security, strategic geopolitical presence or economic dominance. As well as the icebreaker, the administration is focused on American energy dominance as well as aerospace and defense.

Historically, Congress has rejected extreme cuts to scientific agencies. Congress is already beginning Budget Hearings, which will continue over the next few weeks. Administration officials will be called to testify before the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to defend the proposal.