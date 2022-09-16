New additive technology protects paper products from food liquids and oils

AGC Chemicals Americas introduces FibraLAST non-fluorinated sizing additives that protect paper products from both water and food oils. These patent-pending grades are designed as alternatives to traditional sizing products. This new barrier technology is suitable for molded, formed fiber and cardboard products such as fast-casual bowls, plates, containers and pizza boxes.

FibraLAST grades prevent the bleed-through of high-temperature liquids and food oils through the molded fiber and achieve water and oil holdout performance up to 80° C.

FibraLAST sizing additives are FDA compliant for contact with food of all types. They are developed using plant-derived components and do not contain silicones or heavy metals.

These sizing additives are designed for use in wet-end paper production processes. They are unique because a single additive provides both water and oil protection. Since they are applied to the pulp before fabrication, rather than spray-coated onto the end product, no additional equipment or process is required.

FibraLAST non-fluorinated barrier technology is not currently available in all regions.

FibraLAST grades for textiles and non-woven products are currently in development.

For more details, visit the FibraLAST information page.