New Applied Biosystems TaqMan QSY2 probes enable multiplexing of research

Biopharma assay developers and clinical research labs are under pressure to save time and reduce costs while assuring accuracy and delivering reproducible results. This can be accomplished by maximizing the number of targets per sample using multiplexing. The new Applied Biosystems TaqMan QSY2 probes* from Thermo Fisher Scientific demonstrate better assay performance retention when transitioning from single-plex to six-plex, empowering researchers to develop multiplexed in-house assays faster and unlock the full potential of their qPCR instruments.

The TaqMan QSY2–quenched probe is a new quencher that enables a lower background and greater signal-to-noise ratio with TaqMan 5 ft nuclease qPCR probes. Equipped with the Cyanine 5 and Cyanine 5.5 long wavelength dyes, these probes enable 5th and 6th target multiplexing in the far-red spectrum. In head-to-head studies with their counterparts, TaqMan QSY and QSY2 probes demonstrate greater sensitivity, dynamic range, and better performance retention when scaling from single-plex to six-plex. With this launch, Thermo Fisher offers a portfolio of dyes and quenchers for maximum assay design flexibility while providing accurate and reproducible results for our customers.

These products are manufactured in facilities that are ISO 13485 certified. By choosing the new Applied Biosystems TaqMan QSY2 probes, healthcare, and biopharma assay developers can confidently detect their intended targets with unmatched accuracy and reproducibility.

Key Customer and Applications:

Microbial pathogen detection in clinical research labs

Detection of impurities and fluctuations for bioproduction processes in Pharma/Biotech R&D and QC labs

Gene expression studies in academic research labs

Features/Benefits:

Increases performance: TaqMan QSY and QSY2 probes are more sensitive, produce brighter signals, and better retain single-plex performance when scaling to six-plex compared to their counterparts. ​

Optimizes efficiency: TaqMan probes better retain their performance when scaling to multiplex, making assay development more efficient​.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.