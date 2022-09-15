New digital corrosion-resistant programmable stirring hot plates

Torrey Pines Scientific, Inc. announces its EchoTherm Model HS70 corrosion-resistant fully programmable digital stirring hot plates.

These units are designed with a purge port for infusing an inert gas, such as lab air, into the chassis of the unit. This positive pressure inside the chassis causes the gas to flow out of any openings and prevents corrosive gasses from entering the chassis, improving unit life greatly. In manual operation, simply select the parameter to be set and scroll to the value needed. The unit will do the rest. In the programmable mode, routines can be stored for instant recall and use. The stored routine will run automatically, without attention and the same, time after time.

Programs can be simple or complex depending upon the need. Multiple temperatures, temperature ramp rates, stirring speeds and timed events can be stored. When run, the unit monitors the program to be sure it runs exactly as written. Complete walk-away automation.

HS70 Features:

10-program memory stored in CMOS. No batteries required

Each program can be 10 steps, where each step includes a temperature, stirring speed, time and heating rate

Platinum RTD temperature measurement for ±1% accuracy

8-in. solid ceramic heater top for quick heating on a flat, white, chemically resistant surface

Settable to 450˚ C in 1˚ increments

Temperature ramping for exact heating and cooling rates

PID temperature control to 1° C on plate surface or solution with probe

Stir up to 2 liters of aqueous solutions from 100–1500 rpm

Timer goes up to 99 hours, 59 minutes, 59 seconds with user settable Auto-Off

6-in. ptfe probe provided

Electronic calibration stored in CMOS

RS232 interface for control or recording data on a computer

NTP pipe-to-pipe, ¼-in. purge gas fitting on rear of chassis

12-month warranty

UL, CSA and CE compliant

For more information, visit www.torreypinesscientific.com.