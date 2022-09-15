New digital corrosion-resistant programmable stirring hot plates

Torrey Pines Scientific, Inc. announces its EchoTherm Model HS70 corrosion-resistant fully programmable digital stirring hot plates.
These units are designed with a purge port for infusing an inert gas, such as lab air, into the chassis of the unit. This positive pressure inside the chassis causes the gas to flow out of any openings and prevents corrosive gasses from entering the chassis, improving unit life greatly. In manual operation, simply select the parameter to be set and scroll to the value needed. The unit will do the rest. In the programmable mode, routines can be stored for instant recall and use. The stored routine will run automatically, without attention and the same, time after time.
Programs can be simple or complex depending upon the need. Multiple temperatures, temperature ramp rates, stirring speeds and timed events can be stored. When run, the unit monitors the program to be sure it runs exactly as written. Complete walk-away automation.
HS70 Features:
- 10-program memory stored in CMOS. No batteries required
- Each program can be 10 steps, where each step includes a temperature, stirring speed, time and heating rate
- Platinum RTD temperature measurement for ±1% accuracy
- 8-in. solid ceramic heater top for quick heating on a flat, white, chemically resistant surface
- Settable to 450˚ C in 1˚ increments
- Temperature ramping for exact heating and cooling rates
- PID temperature control to 1° C on plate surface or solution with probe
- Stir up to 2 liters of aqueous solutions from 100–1500 rpm
- Timer goes up to 99 hours, 59 minutes, 59 seconds with user settable Auto-Off
- 6-in. ptfe probe provided
- Electronic calibration stored in CMOS
- RS232 interface for control or recording data on a computer
- NTP pipe-to-pipe, ¼-in. purge gas fitting on rear of chassis
- 12-month warranty
- UL, CSA and CE compliant
For more information, visit www.torreypinesscientific.com.
