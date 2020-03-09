New KNF Low-Pulsation Liquid Diaphragm Pump

With the introduction of new FP 150, KNF further expands its line of next-generation low pulsation liquid diaphragm pumps. This line of products combines the pulsation level previously only achieved by gear pumps with advantages of diaphragm pump technology – self- priming, safe to run dry, and long service life.

Pulsation at the nominal flow rate for the new, smaller FP 150 is less than 150 mbar directly at the pump outlet. Peak-to-peak pulsation levels far below this are achievable, depending on system materials, configuration, running speed, and other damping methods. The pump delivers up to 1.5 L/min of liquid at back pressure up to 29 psig (2 barg), with complete linear control of flow between ~10% and 100% of the nominal flow rate (0.2 – 1.5 L/min). Pump flow is fully stable with fluid viscosities ranging between 1 and 150 cSt. The pump can also handle viscosities up to 500 cSt with some flow-rate reduction.

The full KNF line of low-pulsation liquid pumps are designed specifically to provide gentle, low-shear conveyance of sensitive media. Other strengths of this innovative line include very low vibration and noise, chemically resistant flow path material options for use with aggressive media, and appropriate IP protection ratings.

The many benefits of FP 150 make it particularly well suited for recirculation applications in a diverse set of markets, including:

• Inkjet Printing: UV, water-based, and solvent ink recirculation to prevent pigment settling, particularly in newer high-laydown print heads; ink temperature management; and meniscus control. Glaze, varnish, and hot-melt recirculation.

• Medical Device: Temperature management, including aesthetic laser cooling systems.

• Fuel Cells: Fuel recirculation and membrane hydration.

• Additional Markets: Clinical diagnostics, laboratory equipment, 3D printing, coatings, semiconductors

The FP 150 has already been intensively tested for at large printer, ink, and medical device manufacturers in the USA, Great Britain, Italy and Israel and has already aroused broad interest.

Learn more at: knfusa.com/FP150 (0.2 – 1.5 L/min flow rate)

Learn more about previously-released KNF low-pulse liquid pumps at: knfusa.com/fp400 ( 0.5 – 5 L/min flow rate) and knfusa.com/fk1100 (1.2 – 12.4 flow rate)

