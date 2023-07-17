R&D 100 winner of the day: Multifunctional, 3D-Printable Inks for Energy Products (Energy Inks)

Energy Inks, 3D-printing feedstock inks developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and introduced to the market in three formulations by partner and co-developer MilliporeSigma, offer functional properties, enabling next-generation, high-performance, 3D-printed devices for energy storage, catalysis, filtration, sensors and more. Further, these devices can be 3D-printed faster, at a lower cost, and exhibit higher performance than competitive technologies. Energy Inks meet 3D printing material flow conditions while optimizing functional properties of the extruded material, requirements difficult to obtain simultaneously. Such functional inks enable the design of customizable, easily integrated components, and, therefore, next-generation high-performance energy devices including those not possible to produce using current methods. Making use of the design flexibility afforded by direct ink writing, customizable storage components can be produced, lowering the costs associated with production. For commercial products, the technology relieves cost and time limitations to speed up marketplace introduction.