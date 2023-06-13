R&D 100 winner of the day: Quantum X bio

Developer: BICO Group

Co-developer: Nanoscribe

Quantum X bio is the first-of-its-kind bioprinter enabling submicron 3D printing resolution. The bioprinter offers essential features such as precise temperature control, a sterile environment, and functionalized biomaterials that unlock a new level of bioprinting and effectively accelerate innovation in key applications such as tissue engineering, cell biology, and the full range of biomedical applications. Quantum X bio thus represents the power of bioconvergence. Advanced biomedical applications print virtually any 3D design with unmatched precision and speed, optimize research with rapid design iteration cycles and benefit from a wide range of biomaterials, bioinks, and biocompatible resins. Even filigree and complex 3D structures can be placed intuitively and with the highest precision into microfluidic channels or wells by touch screen tapping. This makes Quantum X bio the optimal tool for creating advanced microenvironments for tissue engineering, custom scaffolds for cell studies, and many other innovative biomedical applications where precision, speed, material diversity, and sterility matter.