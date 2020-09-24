New liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry workstream offers comprehensive solution for toxicology

Clinical research, forensic and anti-doping toxicology laboratories facing the challenges of analyzing increasing numbers of analytes in biological matrices, can now easily and rapidly optimize their liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods for targeted screening and quantification.

The new Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection offers a comprehensive LC-MS workstream for toxicology assays. The Tox Explorer Collection consists of proven and tested methods enabling toxicology laboratories to achieve accurate, high-resolution data, regardless of analyte type, matrix complexities or user expertise. The Tox Explorer Collection consists of a comprehensive library of analytes, allowing for faster identification and targeted screening assays with 1,500 compounds confirmed in a single analysis.

The Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection is compromised of the following components:

Thermo Scientific Q Exactive Plus Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap mass spectrometer

Thermo Scientific Vanquish Flex UHPLC system

Thermo Scientific TraceFinder software

Thermo Scientific Accucore column and consumables configured for high performance

An extensive HRAM mzVault library of 1,500+ compounds and database with streamlined data processing and reporting

Proven method comprising critical hardware parameters along with a step-by-step walkthrough guide for quick start-up and method installation

Application support and training

"Toxicology laboratories must ensure they carry out reliable, reproducible and sensitive analyses with a quick turnaround, using numerous instruments and software to ensure thorough sample screening," said Brad Hart, senior director, clinical research, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection provides a robust, consistent, all-in-one LC-MS workstream, with an extensive library of analytes to allow for high-performance, targeted analyte screening on a daily basis."

"As a sports anti-doping testing laboratory, we look for a user-friendly and accurate means of testing samples at a high throughput, without compromising results. The Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection provides us with an easy-to-implement workstream, consisting of a selection of toxicology solutions to facilitate targeted screening and quantification. We can, therefore, confidently achieve an outstanding quality of data, allowing LGC to stay competitive as an anti-doping analysis provider," said Simon Hudson, technical director at LGC.

To accompany the Tox Explorer Collection, Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a strong customer support network, comprising a comprehensive training and application support package. The package is coupled with a complete start-up guide that includes installation and method instructions. The collection also includes a complete portfolio of services and support solutions from Unity Lab Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s single source for integrated lab service, assistance and supply management.

Thermo Fisher will showcase the Thermo Scientific Tox Explorer Collection at the Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT) virtual program, from September 9-30, 2020.

For more information on the Tox Explorer Collection, please visit thermofisher.com/ToxExplorer.