New ZEISS compact microscope simplifies digital teaching and daily lab work

ZEISS has introduced a new compact microscope for digital teaching and routine lab work just in time for the International Day of Education, which took place yesterday. ZEISS Primostar 3 is a robust upright light microscope, which is made for daily work in a classroom or in a lab for tissue and sample examination in histology, cell biology, food or microbiology, etc. It is designed for long-term use and extreme durability. ZEISS Primostar 3 is easy to use so that students and laboratory staff can spend more of their time exploring rather than fiddling with knobs. It is easy to learn, to run and the setup is quick and easy with a plug-and-play installation.

Tailor Your Microscope to Your Tasks

Users can choose the best microscope configuration for specific tasks at hand from a number of pre-defined packages for classroom or routine lab work. The solid design of the Full-Köhler version houses an array of clever features. Users can choose either a 30-watt halogen bulb or an energy-saving LED bulb with its stable color temperature and illumination intensity. Or, they can add on the fluorescence tube and turn ZEISS Primostar 3 into an LED fluorescence microscope.

Inspiring Digital Interface Options

ZEISS Primostar 3 offers the advantages of an integrated 8-megapixel microscope camera and a number of additional digital interface options. With the imaging app ZEISS Labscope, it is easy to connect microscopes in classrooms to each other. It makes it easier than ever before to snap and share microscope images via HD monitors or projectors. The optional software module Labscope Teacher helps to manage and organize each class. With its digital options, ZEISS Primostar 3 is setting new standards in modern digital and remote teaching.

Small Footprint and Easy to Store

Once a lesson is finished, the carrying handle lets users move the microscope safely when storing it away. ZEISS Primostar 3 has a small footprint, is compact, and can easily be stored. All cables are nicely stored directly on the microscope. ZEISS Primostar 3 is made of solid materials, designed for durability so that even after years of daily and intensive use, all components will work smoothly. This is also reflected in the fact that ZEISS has extended the warranty to 5 years.

