The National Science Foundation’s Networking and Information Technology Research and Development Coordination Office, acting for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, is taking public comments through May 29 on a 2025 National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan that aims to keep the U.S. “the unrivaled world leader” in AI.

At present, the U.S. appears to have something of a narrow lead in the area over China. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently underscored the stakes, warning that China is “very close” to U.S. capabilities and that the AI race is “long-term, infinite,” CNBC quoted him as saying.

The request for information (RFI) emphasizes the need to define the “Federal government’s unique role in AI research and development (R&D) over the next 3 to 5 years.” It is looking for input on areas where private sector investment may be lacking. The RFI notes the government should prioritize research that “industry is unlikely to address” because while it may “serve national interests,” it “may not provide immediate commercial returns.”

The RFI is specifically looking for members of the public, “including AI researchers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders directly engaged in or affected by AI R&D” to provide input. t also asked for ideas on specific R&D priorities, providing examples such as “fundamental advances in AI algorithms, architectures,” “high-risk, high-reward AI research,” “next-generation AI hardware,” and “agentic and physically embodied AI.”

AI pioneer and Facebook AI chief Yann LeCunn highlighted the government request on LinkedIn, calling it “the US government asking for advice about national AI R&D strategy.” His post drew nearly 500 reactions as of May 3, including 49 comments and 40 reposts. Prominent replies ranged from a bioinformatician warning that the RFI could become “intellectual extraction for private gain” to a startup investor plea for federal dollars to back “eval frameworks” and “open tooling for real-world use cases.”