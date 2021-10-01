Nuclear materials characterization: Six critical roles your R&D team will want to know about.

Radiation is everywhere. And while radioactive materials are often misunderstood, today’s characterization techniques allow for superior detection and analysis and play a vital role in taking the mystery out of these materials.
Advanced instruments are now available for that. Whatever the need, understanding these six critical roles will assist in identifying a comprehensive solution to your nuclear materials characterization needs:
- Ensuring longevity of nuclear materials
- Characterizing nuclear fuel for improved safety
- Verifying peaceful use of nuclear materials
- Optimizing nuclear waste management and evaluation
- Controlling corrosion and stress corrosion cracking
- Addressing fusion reactor challenges
You’ll learn much from this guide, authored by four of CAMECA’s top experts in nuclear materials characterization.
Register below to download and read the full six-points article.
Sponsored by CAMECA, Inc.
Tell Us What You Think!