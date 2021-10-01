Research & Development World

Nuclear materials characterization: Six critical roles your R&D team will want to know about.

By |

Radiation is everywhere. And while radioactive materials are often misunderstood, today’s characterization techniques allow for superior detection and analysis and play a vital role in taking the mystery out of these materials.

Advanced instruments are now available for that. Whatever the need, understanding these six critical roles will assist in identifying a comprehensive solution to your nuclear materials characterization needs:

  1. Ensuring longevity of nuclear materials
  2. Characterizing nuclear fuel for improved safety
  3. Verifying peaceful use of nuclear materials
  4. Optimizing nuclear waste management and evaluation
  5. Controlling corrosion and stress corrosion cracking
  6. Addressing fusion reactor challenges

You’ll learn much from this guide, authored by four of CAMECA’s top experts in nuclear materials characterization.

Register below to download and read the full six-points article.

Sponsored by CAMECA, Inc.

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search R&D World