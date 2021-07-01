Optima releases software to help automate laboratory resource scheduling

Optima announces its new Laboratory Resource Management System – LRMS version 2021.1., a major milestone incorporating a sophisticated engine that automates the complex scheduling process of laboratory resources.

Optima’s algorithm combines all information collected in the system setting and the historical data generated, to provide a scheduling proposal on the best way to coordinate the human and instrument resources to execute the tasks requested and respond to laboratory demand.

“We have incorporated Machine Learning capabilities to allocate the laboratory resources in the most optimal manner. This major update creates an unprecedented approach to laboratory resource scheduling which will help any type of organization and any type of laboratory, from R&D to QC. Manufacturing companies relying on laboratories for fast delivery to the market will find great advantages in using Optima. Companies offering laboratory services as their core business will have the opportunity to streamline their activities and deliver in timely manner to their customers,” said Optima’s CEO Roberto Castelnovo.

The Optima Laboratory Resource Management System has the capability to articulate best scenarios while taking in consideration multiple parameters (instrument availability, team members competencies, priorities and more). Additionally, the system facilitates exhaustive reports for future planning and forecasts at medium and long term.

For more information, visit optima.life