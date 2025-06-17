Pepperl+Fuchs has introduced the BTC22 and BTC24 industrial box thin clients designed for 24/7 operation in control rooms and laboratories.

The BTC24 supports up to four 4K displays, while the BTC22 connects to either two 4K or three full HD displays via USB-C ALT mode. Both models feature 8 GB DDR4 RAM and include a third LAN port for additional network connections beyond redundant DCS or MES system connections.

The thin clients come pre-installed with VisuNet RM Shell 6 management software based on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, which supports RDP and VNC remote connections. Alternative software options include IGEL OS 12 and ThinManager.

The fanless units contain no moving parts and feature cable locks to prevent connection failures. Mounting options include table, wall, VESA, and DIN rail configurations.

Both models carry a minimum five-year availability guarantee. Technical specifications and pricing information are available at www.pepperl-fuchs.com.