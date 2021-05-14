PerkinElmer expands cell biology leadership with agreement to acquire Nexcelom Bioscience

PerkinElmer. has entered into an agreement to acquire Nexcelom Bioscience for $260 Million. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

Nexcelom is a provider of automated cell counting instruments, image cytometry workstations, assays and a variety of cell reagents, consumables, and fit-for-purpose cell counting method selection and development instructions that follow ISO Cell Counting Standards and aid in the development of cell and gene and immuno-oncology therapies, virology drugs and vaccines.

Headquartered in Lawrence, Mass., Nexcelom is founder-led, privately held and has approximately 130 employees around the world based in the U.S., the UK and China. Nexcelom’s expected 2021 revenues are approximately $40 Million.

“We are looking forward to bringing Nexcelom’s expertise and technologies in drug development together with our passion and solutions for drug discovery. This combination will expand our efforts to help academic, government and biopharmaceutical organizations streamline their complete workflows and support efforts to accelerate time to target and time to market for novel therapies,” said Prahlad Singh, president and CEO of PerkinElmer.

“Our team is very excited to be joining forces with PerkinElmer to help scientists resolve some of today’s most pressing health challenges through modernizing cell-based assays using the most advanced cell models. Our organization has a deep commitment to innovation and we are looking forward to continuing to grow our technology and customer footprint in combination with PerkinElmer’s strong global presence and infrastructure,” added Dr. Peter Li, president and CEO of Nexcelom.

PerkinElmer’s existing biologics, vaccine and cell and gene research solutions feature industry-leading high content, in vivo and cell painting screening technologies; innovative immunoassays; CRISPR, RNAi and DNA tools and custom cell lines; cell plate readers and advanced automation; microfluidics and analytical platforms.

The agreement to acquire Nexcelom comes just five months after PerkinElmer added Horizon Discovery, a leader in gene editing and modulation.

To learn more about PerkinElmer’s full range of life sciences solutions, informatics and OneSource services please visit: perkinelmer.com/corporate/what-we-do/markets/life-sciences.html.