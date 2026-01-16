PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA) launched a new ultra-low temperature storage product: the TwinGuard ECO 703VXH. The new freezer is designed to deliver enhanced energy efficiency and expanded operational monitoring.

The TwinGuard ultra-low temperature freezers are designed for long-term storage and preservation of biologicals and critical materials. They are in use across pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, biorepositories, medical research and academic institutions, government and military installations, blood and tissue banks, hospitals, clinics and industrial research facilities. The freezers can be used to store cell cultures, stem cells, cell lines and subcellular components as well as other materials.

The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH features dual independent refrigeration systems for stable ultra-low temperatures, even if one system requires maintenance. If one system breaks, the other will maintain temperatures as low as -75°C, reducing the risk of sample loss. The freezer uses a hydrocarbon refrigerant blend (isobutane, ethane and methane) with near-zero global warming potential (GWP), eliminating the high-GWP synthetic refrigerants common in older ultra-low temperature freezers.

The new model introduces natural refrigerants and inverter-controlled compressors, which limit daily power consumption to just 6.8 kWh, significantly lowering environmental impact and total cost of ownership. This is a 45% reduction in energy consumption when compared to the previous model MDF-DU502VXC-PA. The lower power consumption also reduces the heat emitted into the lab environment, lowering the burden on the facility’s HVAC systems.

The absence of a filter also decreases costs by reducing maintenance and performance degradation, which is common with clogged filters. The freezer uses a high-efficiency condenser that resists dust accumulation, eliminating a recurring maintenance task.

The freezer includes an access control panel with optional facial recognition and near-field communication (NFC) authentication for secure user access, essential for labs managing high-value or sensitive materials. The product also integrates with PHCbi’s LabSVIFT monitoring system, enabling remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance to prevent unexpected downtime. The system analyzes the performance telemetry to identify potential maintenance before failures occur.

“The TwinGuard ECO 703VXH was developed to help labs meet institutional energy goals while continuing to deliver the trusted sample protection that PHCbi solutions are known for,” said Joe LaPorte, chief innovation officer at PHCNA.