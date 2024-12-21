Working smarter, not harder has long been a corporate catchphrase, but it has taken on newfound importance in critical environment control. While traditional methods have relied on brute-force measures like continuously blasting high volumes of conditioned air to maintain adherence to cleanroom standards, that method has clear drawbacks. “Previously, especially 20–30 years ago, controlling a cleanroom’s environment meant pushing a lot of air through the space to keep it clean, which is expensive,” explains Dave Rausch, senior critical environment specialist for Phoenix Controls, a Honeywell subsidiary. Now, thanks to strong cleanroom demand from semiconductors, EV batteries, and pharmaceutical industries, “there’s a real push to reduce the energy footprint,” Rausch said.

Part of Phoenix Controls’ strategy to address that need is the newly launched Critical Spaces Control Platform, which makes use of precision controls and real-time data to optimize critical spaces. “Instead of simply pushing massive volumes of air, we can strategically manage and control airflow, saving energy while maintaining or even improving cleanliness,” Rausch noted. He added, American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and similar organizations have also been looking at more sustainable practices for large facilities. “This platform helps facilities optimize and maintain the required cleanliness levels efficiently,” Rausch added.

A press release notes that core application areas include hospitals, laboratories, and research facilities cleanrooms.

A data-driven approach to critical environment optimization

At the heart of the system is specialized venturi valve technology integrated with a Building Automation System (BAS) via BACnet controllers for real-time environmental monitoring and response. In the 1980s, Phoenix Controls introduced the venturi valve as a means of making lab airflow control more efficient. The system uses a pressure-independent design to enable fast, accurate airflow management that enhances safety and energy efficiency. It works with air quality sensors that directly measure particulate counts in the room, providing real-time data about actual contamination levels rather than assuming a certain number of air changes will achieve cleanliness. Rausch emphasized how real-time adjustments distinguish the new platform: “ISO class standards don’t prescribe a certain number of air changes; they specify particulate levels. Traditionally, engineers relied on rules of thumb. But if you can maintain the same class with fewer exchanges, you save a lot of energy.”

Intelligent flow management

Key features in the Critical Spaces Control Platform: Real-time particulate monitoring enables dynamic airflow adjustment

Uses venturi valve technology for precise, real-time airflow control.

Offers integrated, demand-based ventilation modes (e.g., hibernation) to reduce energy use at both room and campus levels.

Connects with building automation systems via BACnet for unified facility management.

Provides remote monitoring and minimal maintenance via mobile app and Vision CE dashboard. “If you can maintain the same ISO class with fewer air changes, you save a lot of energy without compromising cleanliness or safety.” — Dave Rausch, senior critical environment specialist at Phoenix Controls

The system’s intelligent flow management capabilities enable the adjustment of air volumes dynamically. In turn, this maintains particle counts at or below ISO thresholds, with sensors modulating airflow based on occupancy and process demand. “Conventional VAV [Variable Air Volume] boxes weren’t designed for that level of precision,” Rausch explained. Conversely, venturi valves provide superior pressure stability in critical spaces. The platform features scalable architecture, allowing occupancy-based modulation. Increased automation also potentially reduces the need for technicians to enter a cleanroom or laboratory space to make manual adjustments, helping maintain the integrity of these controlled environments.

This shift from fixed-rate to demand-based control maintains product integrity while reducing energy consumption. “Reducing airflow by 10% can yield about a 28% reduction in fan brake horsepower,” Rausch notes, demonstrating how efficiency improvements translate to operational savings.

Connectivity and security

While the Critical Spaces Control Platform offers both wireless and hardwired connectivity options, most facilities currently opt for traditional connections due to cybersecurity concerns, Rausch noted. For organizations interested in wireless support, the system’s Bluetooth functionality enables mobile setup and diagnostics, while Wi-Fi capabilities remain available. “We’ve made commissioning and adjustments easier. Our previous platforms sometimes required climbing a ladder and connecting a laptop to each controller,” Rausch said. “Now, with a Bluetooth-enabled app, a technician can stand nearby and configure setpoints or run diagnostics from a smartphone.”

Rausch also notes that the platform lays groundwork for future AI-enabled optimizations by providing high-quality, reliable data to building management systems. The platform’s role is to collect accurate, reliable data (e.g., from venturi valves and sensors) and feed that data to a building management system (BMS) or other higher-level software. If a facility wants to implement AI or advanced analytics to optimize energy use, predict maintenance needs, or manage airflow dynamically, “our system gives them the quality input they need,” Rausch said.

Early adopters like Grove City College demonstrate the platform’s versatility. As part of their Rockwell Hall of Science renovation, the college is implementing the system specifically for laboratory fume hoods, critical environments that require precise airflow control and containment. “Air quality is paramount to the safety of our students and faculty who are working with potentially harmful chemicals in labs or classrooms,” said Susan Grimm, vice president of operations for Grove City College, in a press release. The implementation provides both precise environmental control and energy efficiency gains. “Customers appreciate how quickly they can get the system running, how easily it integrates with their BAS, and how much data and flexibility it provides,” Rausch concluded.