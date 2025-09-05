That pivot landed amid a very public break between Musk and Trump that followed Musk’s departure. Musk criticized Trump’s signature Big Beautiful Bill as bloated while Trump retorted that Musk had “lost his mind.” Musk’s non-appearance at the Sept. 4 White House tech dinner was the latest in the saga.
R&D revamp overview
Tesla’s Sept. 5 shareholder letter casts Master Plan Part IV: Sustainable Abundance as the organizing theme, shifting value creation to AI-in-the-physical-world, FSD, Optimus and robotaxis, backed by a board-run retention process and proxy items for the 2025 meeting.
Product and supply anchors (2025)
Company materials state Tesla launched limited robotaxi service in Austin in June 2025 and signed a nearby Samsung foundry deal to support future AI chips; an iOS waitlist is now live as the service scales in stages. Texas has also moved to a formal statewide permit framework for driverless AV operations effective Sept. 1, 2025, reinforcing that near-term operations remain staged/monitored.
How the proposed 2025 CEO award measures R&D outcomes
The board proposes 423.7M performance-based restricted shares (~12% of TSLA) in 12 tranches. Each tranche requires (i) a market-cap step from $2T up to $8.5T, tested on 30-day and 6-month averages, and (ii) an operational/financial gate from a defined set—20M cumulative vehicles, 10M paid FSD subscriptions, 1M robotaxis in commercial operation, one million Optimus units, and an Adjusted EBITDA ladder topping at $400B. Earned shares vest 7.5–10 years, with continued service conditions.
Tell Us What You Think!
You must be logged in to post a comment.