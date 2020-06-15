The Purair Basic ductless fume hoods are designed to provide high level performance features at an affordable price. The hoods are found in research laboratories, educational facilities and forensic laboratories throughout the world and are designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapors generated on the work surface.

At the heart of the Purair fume hoods product line is the innovative Air Science Multiplex Filtration Technology that creates a safe work environment over the widest range of applications in the industry.

Purair Basic ductless fume hoods are available in three standard widths, two depth options, in metal or polypropylene construction, totaling 12 standard models.

Features & Benefits:

• Protects the operator from fume and (with added HEPA/ULPA filter) particle hazards

• High efficiency EC blower

• Energy saving LED lighting

• A low airflow alarm warns of filter blockage

• A unique filter clamping design eliminates bypass leakage outside the cabinet

For more information, visit

airscience.com/purair-basic-ductless-fume-hoods