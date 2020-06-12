The Purair Basic ductless fume hoods are designed to provide high level performance features at an affordable price.The hoods are found in research laboratories, educational facilities, and forensic laboratories throughout the world and are designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapors generated on the work surface. At the heart of the fume hoods product line is the innovative Air Science Multiplex Filtration Technology that creates a safe work environment over the widest range of applications in the industry.

Purair Basic ductless fume hoods and chemical processing workstations are available in 3 standard widths, 2 depth options, in metal or polypropylene construction, totaling 12 standard models.

High efficiency EC blower

Energy saving LED lighting

A low airflow alarm warns of filter blockage.

Protects the operator from fume and (with added HEPA/ULPA filter) particle hazards.

A unique filter clamping design eliminates bypass leakage outside the cabinet.

Product features:

• Filter I.D. Window: A convenient, strategically placed front cover window shows the installed filter part number and installation date to encourage timely filter replacement.

• Control Panel: Electronic controls and displays include switches for the blower and low airflow alarm.

• Airflow Alarm: Low airflow alarm continuously monitors filter loading and alerts user when service is needed.

• Air Velometer: An optional analog air velocity meter is positioned in the user's field of vision.

• Steel Support Frame: The chemical resistant epoxy coated steel frame adds mechanical strength. Optional all polypropylene construction is available if desired; see accessories.

• Hinged Front Sash: When closed, the cabinet sash protects the contents from inadvertent external contact and better isolates the air within. The sash is easy to open and close.

• Work Surface: The internal work surface can be fitted with an optional polypropylene (available in white and black) or stainless steel tray; see accessories.

• Pass Through Ports: Electrical cords and cables are safely routed into the cabinet through ports on the back.

• Electrostatic Pre-Filter: The electrostatic pre-filter is accessible from inside the chamber and 91% effective down to 1-3 microns.

• Filter Door Key: Filter access keys prevent unauthorized removal or accidental exposure to dirty filters.

• Dynamic Filtration Chamber: The dynamic filter chamber prevents any possible leakage of contaminated air by pressurizing the fan plenum (positive air) and depressuring the filter compartment (negative air).

• Internal Manual Speed Controller: Authorized personnel may set the EC blower speed as desired.

• Stand: Optional mobile cart with locking casters.

• Safety Filter: The optional carbon or HEPA/ULPA safety filter adds an additional layer of protection.

Other features:

• 360 Degree Visibility: Clear back and side panels allow ambient illumination into the chamber and provide users with an unobstructed view of its contents.

• Standards Compliant: Performance specifications and construction meet or exceed OSHA, ANSI and relevant international standards to assure operator safety.

• Construction: All models are available in either metal or polypropylene construction. See selection chart for specifications and dimensions. Specify metal or polypropylene when ordering. Available in 110V, 60Hz or 220V, 50Hz models.

