R&D 100 winner of the day: Digital M functional resin material: Drops on where functionality is needed upon fabric

Taiwan Textile Research Institute

Co-developer: Sabrina Fashion Industrial Corp., Fu Hsun Fiber Industries Co., Ltd.

Digital M is a polyol polyurethane resin material with the function of moisture swelling and shrinking. When this material encounters moisture, it will produce a moisture swelling shrinkage effect, to create an “airflow channel” on the fabric surface. The channel can increase the surface volume between the skin and the air, to keep the skin remaining dry. The heights of the airflow channels depend on the humidity of the body. This material can be dripped on the area of the cloth that needs airflow channel function, enabling the cloth to go from normal to functional. In summer, the material reduces stickiness by over 45%; in winter, it maintains the temperature. It is suitable for digital jetting use. Digital M technology is working with Sabrina and Fuhsun, the fabric suppliers of international major sports brands such as Nike and Adidas, to develop one directional moisture-conducting structured deformation apparel.