R&D 100 winner of the day: Onso short-read sequencing system

PacBio’s new Onso system offers a unique approach to short-read sequencing using sequencing-by-binding chemistry. This technology delivers low error rates, achieving a Q40+ specification – a 15-fold improvement over traditional methods. This translates to increased sensitivity for detecting rare variants, reduced sequencing requirements, and higher throughput at a lower cost per sample.

Onso’s accuracy is valuable for various applications, including detecting low-level variants in cell-free DNA for early cancer detection and monitoring. It uncovers rare somatic mutations in cancers like endometrial and ovarian, leading to better diagnosis and treatment, resolving complex regions to create near-perfect reference genomes, and identifying low-level sequences in complex samples for metagenomics and CRISPR editing research.

These advances have the potential to significantly impact genomics research and clinical applications, pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and leading to better healthcare outcomes.