R&D 100 winner of the day: VHX-7000 Digital Microscope

Keyence Corporation of America’s VHX-7000 Digital Microscope pushes the benchmark for what can be offered from a digital microscope. The VHX-7000 is the world's first 4K microscope, allowing users to view, capture and measure at any angle. With an easy-to-use interface, anyone is able to take high-resolution images and perform 2D/3D measurements. Specialized lenses have a 20x larger depth-of-field, producing fully focused images from 0.1x – 6000x magnification. The microscope not only offers incredible imaging capabilities, but it combines that with a core focus on versatility and ease of use of the software. The system’s automation is unprecedented among its competitors; with the fully integrated head, the entire microscope can be controlled through the software and control pad. The VHX-7000 captures incredible image quality, is easy enough for anyone to use and provides a versatile range of features for any industry looking to further investigate their products.