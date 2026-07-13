R&D World parent company WTWH Media is now Arrowfly

WTWH Media, the parent company of R&D World, has announced that it has renamed itself Arrowfly. The change applies to the corporate entity. R&D World keeps its name, its URL, its newsletters, its editorial staff and its archives.

The Cleveland-based company operates more than 40 B2B media brands and more than 45 industry events across three networks: engineering; healthcare and life sciences; and food, retail and hospitality. R&D World is part of the engineering network.

“We built this company by earning the trust of professionals in industries where editorial authority matters,” said Matt Logan, CEO of Arrowfly in a statement. “The name is new, but the foundation is the same: editors who speak each industry’s language, events that connect buyers and sellers who would never meet otherwise, and communities that professionals rely on for the insight and intelligence they need to make real decisions. Arrowfly gives us a brand that matches the scale and ambition of what we have become.”

The rebrand follows a 2022 strategic partnership with Mountaingate Capital and a series of acquisitions across healthcare systems, senior care, behavioral health, engineering and foodservice. Logan, a B2B media and events executive with more than 25 years in the industry, was appointed CEO in 2025.

Editorial standards, sourcing practices, and independence are unaffected.