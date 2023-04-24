RotaChrom rCPC platform adheres to CGMP guidelines for pharmaceuticals

RotaChrom has announced its rCPC platform conforms to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) for the pharmaceutical industry, allowing the use of its rCPC purification and separation systems within cGMP-compliant laboratory and manufacturing environments.

”The GMP rCPC is a preparative purification platform that we specifically designed for the highly regulated pharmaceutical GMP environment,” said Andras Gaspar, Ph.D., chief product officer. “CPC enables you to research and produce APIs, macromolecules, nucleotides, botanical extracts, and other compounds from the pilot-to-industrial-scale.”

Designed for pilot-scale centrifugal partition chromatography (CPC) in laboratory environments, the rCPC platform accommodates both small and large batch sizes, operates continuously, and is suitable for all types of research projects. This platform also functions as an at-line purification platform in conjunction with its industrial-scale purification unit, enabling orthogonal separation. A cost-effective purification solution, it delivers excellent throughput, purity, and yield for lab-scale separation applications.

To accommodate a wider range of chemical purification applications for rCPC, RotaChrom offers custom modifications, all while maintaining regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.rotachrom.com.